Titans GM Eyes Specific Trait in Draft Picks
The Tennessee Titans are in the process of bringing on nine new players to the team after choosing them during the 2025 NFL Draft.
It was the first draft for new general manager Mike Borgonzi, and he believes he brought in good people both on and off the field.
"I think it's important they come in here with the right mindset, which they will," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I think that was a big part of the traits and characteristics that we were looking for. Smart, tough, competitive guys, and usually that will help in the developmental part. Because like I said, all these players need to get better, they need to develop. But if you have those traits, usually that takes you over the edge to really compete and get better. So that's a big part of it. All these guys are going to have to develop though. But when you have these high-end character traits, the work ethic that they put in, the time, weight room, film study, time in the film room, I think that helps them develop."
The Titans hope that these players can learn the ropes quick and emerge as leaders, much like many of them were back in college with their teams.
"Those are the type of people we're trying to bring in here, high-character people. Some of them were captains on teams, but that helps elevate the culture in here," Borgonzi said via Wyatt.
"When those people come in here and they work, there's a standard that we want to set here in this organization in terms of work ethic, accountability, being a good teammate. And all those guys check the box there. Look back to some of the free agents we brought in too. Like I said, if you keep on stacking those type of players in the locker room, that's going to change the culture."
The Titans hope that this group will be the first step in changing the team's culture after finishing 3-14 a year ago.
