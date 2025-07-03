Titans Pro Bowler Enjoyed Unique Offseason Trip
The Tennessee Titans' offseason is coming to an end in the next few weeks as the team prepares to report to training camp.
Every player spends his offseason differently, especially long snapper Morgan Cox, who went to Uganda on a mission trip with a church in Memphis.
Cox shared details of his trip to Uganda with team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"We always describe going to Africa and spending time there as a soul-scarring trip," Cox said. "It's not an easy trip, but it's a very impactful trip to see what goes on in the world and to see how people live," Cox said via Wyatt.
"The nature of the Christian faith is going out and making disciples of all nations, so being able to share our faith but also taking care of basic needs is the premise, being able to help the people there take care of their children."
This wasn't Cox's first time visiting Uganda. He made his first trip to the African country in 2019 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.
During his trip, Cox's group helped build supplies for a school, while also assisting them in getting running water and electricity, leaving a lasting impact on the community.
Now back from his mission trip, Cox will begin to focus on his fifth season with the Titans.
The team made changes at every position on special teams apart from Cox at long snapper, adding punter Johnny Hekker from the Carolina Panthers, kicker Joey Slye from the New England Patriots and coordinator John Fassel, who spent the last five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy.
Cox and the Titans are scheduled to report to the team's practice facility for training camp on July 22.
