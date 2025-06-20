Titans' Morgan Cox Honored By ESPN
Morgan Cox is entering his fifth season with the Tennessee Titans, and he often goes unnoticed as the team's long snapper.
Long snappers might be the most underappreciated position group in the NFL because they usually only get recognition when they do something wrong.
However, in this case, Cox has been named to ESPN's All Quarter-Century Team as the long snapper.
"We're not going to act like long-snapper experts, but Cox is a five-time Pro Bowler and earned his lone first-team All-Pro award in 2020 -- the first year long-snappers were added to the team. He has played 15 years in the league for the Ravens and Titans," ESPN contributor Seth Walder wrote.
Cox, 39, is a 16-year veteran who attended college at the University of Tennessee. A native of nearby Collierville, Cox spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2013.
Cox eventually wanted to move closer to hope, prompting him to sign with the Titans for the 2021 season. He's signed five one-year contracts with the Titans, and it doesn't appear like he's going to quit anytime soon.
He remains as one of the best long snappers in the league, and he's working with a new special teams crew for the upcoming season.
Longtime special teams coordinator John Fassel is joining the team after spending five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys under head coach Mike McCarthy. He'll also work with decorated punter Johnny Hekker and new kicker Joey Slye on holds for field goals.
Cox also provides an example for his younger teammates on what can happen if a player works hard and continues to be someone worth having in the locker room. You can go from being a walk-on in college to the best long snapper of the century.
