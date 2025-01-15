Titans Move Forward With Chiefs Exec in GM Process
The Tennessee Titans are getting closer to finding their new general manager.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have conducted an in-person interview with Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi.
Borgonzi has been with the Chiefs in multiple capacities since 2009, winning three Super Bowls with the organization and serving as the assistant general manager under Brett Veach since 2021.
Now, Borgonzi could be given his shot to run his own football operations team with the Titans front office.
Borgonzi joins Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Browns assistant general manager & vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman, Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunninghan and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as part of the group of people the Titans have interviewed for the position.
The Titans will continue to interview candidates this week in hopes of finding the successor for Ran Carthon before the NFL Combine begins next month.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!