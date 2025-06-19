Titans Must Correct Major Error
The Tennessee Titans are recovering after being the worst team in the NFL.
There were many reasons behind the team's futility last season, but turnovers were certainly among the top factors behind Tennessee's 3-14 record.
Yahoo! Sports writer Frank Schwab emphasized the need to cut down on turnovers in the upcoming season.
"Last season the Titans had a -16 turnover margin," Schwab wrote.
"Only the Las Vegas Raiders, at -22, were worse. The obvious culprit was bad quarterback play. Will Levis threw 12 interceptions (and they always seemed to come at the exact worst time) and Mason Rudolph had nine. The Titans also lost 13 fumbles, and their 34 giveaways were tied for the most in the NFL."
On top of the Titans giving the ball away too much, they didn't do enough on defense to try and get the ball back.
The team ranked second in yards allowed, but a big reason for that were the short fields the defense had to work with after the offense turned the ball over.
This season, the defense needs to have more of a knack in turning the ball over and making big plays.
"Safety Amani Hooker had five interceptions and no other Titans player had more than one. Getting the defense to make more plays should be a big priority," Schwab wrote.
"But little will change unless the Titans take better care of the ball. If Cam Ward can be reasonably safe and avoid having a huge turnover season, that alone will be an upgrade for Tennessee."
The Titans have some new pieces on defense, including Xavier Woods at safety, Cody Barton at linebacker and Dre'Mont Jones on the edge. The Titans need these players to step up in the turnover department if they want to get better as a team.
