Titans Must Improve in One Key Position
The Tennessee Titans are getting extremely close to training camp, where they will need to get better as a collective unit.
In order to get better as a team, each position group needs to improve, especially the pass rushers.
ESPN insider Mike Clay explained why the Titans linebackers need to get better.
"Edge Harold Landry III (second among Titans defenders in snaps last season) and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (fourth) were among Tennessee's notable offseason departures," Clay wrote.
"That leaves Arden Key (career-high 6.5 sacks last season) as the team's top edge, with a host of newcomers (Dre'Mont Jones, Lorenzo Carter and second-round rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo) competing for a prominent workload. Linebacker Cody Barton is on his fourth team in four years, but he has registered 100-plus tackles in each of the past three seasons. Though Barton could solidify things, no other LB on the roster played more than 140 snaps last season."
The Titans have ways to get better at linebacker, but none are viewed as locks to improve. Barton has the best chance to be a mainstay for the defense beyond this season, but his teammates need to get better as well.
The team will need several of its new additions to step up and make an impact in order for this weakness to turn into a strength.
Last season, the Titans managed to only record 32 sacks. Only the Atlanta Falcons (31) and New England Patriots (28) had fewer than the Titans. Every playoff team with the exception of the Detroit Lions had 39 or more, so the Titans have some work to do in order to get better.
The Titans will begin that work when training camp opens up later this week. The Titans will get ready for their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!