Titans Must Improve in Red Zone
The Tennessee Titans have struggled to score this season, especially when the team gets in the red zone.
The Titans rank 28th in the league in scoring with 17 points per game and only score a touchdown 48.2 percent of the time when the team gets in the red zone, good for 28th in the league as well.
Titans quarterback Will Levis shared how important it is for the team to make improvements in that aspect of the game.
"(We've) just got to be more consistent," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Just sustain drives, get ourselves in more manageable third downs. That's been the story all year. I think we're number one in the league in third-and-11-plus. It's good, but just means we're there more often than others. So just sustaining drives throughout and making the plays down there when we can, we got to be better in the red zone and more touchdowns, less field goals. I'm looking at what I can do myself. I think a couple opportunities, a couple of times where I could have just found a play or gotten out of the pocket and made something happen... We just got to do a better job doing our jobs."
The Titans offense starts and ends with Levis and his performance, and he knows he hasn't played up to the right standards. If he isn't leading the team in the right direction, nobody will, so Levis needs to step up to the plate in the final seven weeks of the season.
If Levis is unable to turn things around in this department, it could lead to the Titans finding a replacement for him in either the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency with a veteran signal caller.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!