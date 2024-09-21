Titans Must Win Against Packers
The Tennessee Titans are staring down an 0-2 record as they take on the 1-1 Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium this weekend.
An 0-2 start isn't too kind to many teams in the NFL, but an 0-3 start is even worse.
"Falling to 0-3 makes the odds far worse than open 0-2. Of the 162 teams that have started 0-3 since 1990, only four (2.5%) made the playoffs. Of those, only two (1.2%) won their divisions and none reached the Super Bowl," Sports Illustrated's Ryan Phillips writes. "Week 3 will be crucially important for the NFL's nine winless teams."
One of those nine winless teams is the Titans, but things can turn around if they can find a way to limit their mistakes. Tennessee has turned the ball over five times over the first two games, which leads the NFL. Only the Denver Broncos have committed as many turnovers as the Titans, and they are also 0-2 to start their season.
The Titans have lost each of their first two games by a touchdown and they were in the lead at halftime. That shows that Tennessee has the ability to win football games, but the mistakes that have led to the losses are self-inflicted rather than a lack of talent or a superior opponent on the other sideline.
The Titans face a talented Packers team this weekend, who is coming off a big win at home in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. The game was won by backup quarterback Malik Willis, who used to don Titans blue until about a month ago.
Regardless of whether the Titans face Willis or original starter Jordan Love, they have to find a way to pull out a win otherwise things could go down south very quickly.
