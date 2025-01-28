Chiefs RB Could Sign With Titans After Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans watched from home as the Kansas City Chiefs reached their third consecutive Super Bowl after beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship.
This means new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi could be winning his third straight ring and fourth overall with the Chiefs.
But starting this offseason, Borgonzi will start attempting to build a winner in Nashville, and he could use some former Chiefs to make it happen. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes the Titans could look to sign Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.
"Kareem Hunt has shown that he has plenty left in the proverbial tank. While the 29-year-old has lost the burst he showcased early in his career, he added a physical rushing presence to the Kansas City Chiefs offense this season," Knox writes. "Hunt was signed in-season after Isiah Pacheco suffered a leg fracture. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry but recorded 904 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in 13 regular-season games.
"While Hunt may no longer be a high-end starter, he'd be a strong complementary option in any committee backfield. After playing on a one-year, $1.2 million deal in 2024, Hunt should expect a contract in the $3 million range for 2025," he continued.
Hunt ran the ball 17 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship, proving he can still rise to the occasion when the lights are the brightest.
The Titans have Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears already in the backfield, but bringing Hunt into the equation would give Tennessee another weapon on offense.
Hunt and the Chiefs will now get ready for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. CT.
