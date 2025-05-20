Titans Named Fit For Cardinals LB
The Tennessee Titans could still benefit from adding another piece or two on the defensive side of the ball before the start of the season.
The linebacker position is in question after losing Kenneth Murray Jr. and Harold Landry III this offseason. That's why ESPN analyst Matt Bowen named former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White as a fit for the Titans in free agency.
"The Titans signed linebacker Cody Barton in free agency, but there is still room for coordinator Dennard Wilson to add another veteran at the second level. White is an off-ball linebacker with run-and-hit traits, and he recorded nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season with the Cardinals. He has the pursuit speed to track the ball on the edges, with six interceptions and 16 pass breakups in his career," Bowen wrote.
"In Tennessee, White has the traits to play a three-down role. Wilson can set him up on pressures to make big plays."
White has still gone unsigned despite having a successful 2024 season in which he started all 17 games for the Cardinals. He recorded 137 tackles for the team last season, which marked the second-highest total of his career behind his 144-tackle campaign for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021.
White is waiting for either an injury to a team's linebacker room or the right opportunity to surface as the offseason goes from the spring to summer. He should have the chance to really weigh out his options and make the right choice for him and his family.
The Titans may be content with the players they have, but if they feel an upgrade is necessary after looking at the position group following OTA's, a call to White could be in the cards for Tennessee.
