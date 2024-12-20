Titans Named Landing Spot for Jets Star WR
The Tennessee Titans are going to be in need of a whole lot of things this offseason, and obviously, their primary area of concern is under center.
However, the Titans also need to add some weapons for whoever is going to be playing quarterback in 2025.
Tennessee does have Calvin Ridley, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is a free agent, and for as well as he has played during the second half of the season, he has historically been nothing more than an auxiliary option.
That means the Titans could be in the market for a top pass-catcher in free agency, or perhaps they can peruse the trade market.
Could Tennessee make a splash by acquiring New York Jets star Garrett Wilson?
Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life recently ran down a list of potential destinations for Wilson in the event of a trade, and he named Tennessee was among the possible landing spots.
Okay, so Hartitz kind of named the Titans begrudgingly, they made his list, nonetheless.
Wilson would be an absolutely phenomenal pickup for Tennessee, as the combination of him and Ridley would make for one of the most dynamic duos in football.
Of course, the Jets have to actually be open to trading Wilson for that to happen.
The 24-year-old is still under team control through 2026, and New York is still attempting to remain in win-now mode heading into 2025. At least at the moment.
Wilson has caught 84 passes for 933 yards and six touchdowns this season and is well on his way to securing his third straight 1,000-yard campaign.
New York would likely have to land a gargantuan package in return to even consider moving Wilson, but maybe the Titans can try and convince the Jets to part with the Ohio State product.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!