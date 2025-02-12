Titans Named Landing Spot for Rams Super Bowl QB
The Tennessee Titans could look to make changes at the quarterback position this offseason, and that could entail adding a veteran to take the reins from Will Levis under center.
CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani named the Titans as a potential destination to watch for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"The Titans were the worst team in football last year, so Nashville may not be the most attractive landing spot for Stafford. With that said, Titans head coach Brian Callahan was actually Stafford's quarterbacks coach with the Lions from 2016-17, so the two know each other," Dajani writes.
"Just because the Titans have the No. 1 overall selection in the draft and need a quarterback doesn't guarantee they will use that pick on Sanders or Ward. It has already been reported that Tennessee is open to trading out of the pick. The Titans will absolutely sign a quarterback in free agency before the draft rolls around. Now, if that's someone like Zach Wilson or someone like Aaron Rodgers remains to be seen."
While Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are candidates to be the No. 1 overall pick this year, the Titans don't have to draft either one of them if they feel like neither is the franchise guy moving forward.
If the Titans don't have total confidence in any of them, the team could look to add a player like Stafford that can bridge the gap between the Will Levis era and the future, where Tennessee can have a legitimate answer at quarterback and not just some stopgap.
Stafford, who turned 37 this month, threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions as the Rams advanced to the NFC Divisional Round, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!