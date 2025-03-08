Titans Named Perfect Fit For Aaron Rodgers
The Tennessee Titans hold a lot of power entering the 2025 NFL offseason. With the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as $60.353 million in cap space per Over the Cap, Tennessee will cause a massive domino effect with whatever move they decide to make at quarterback.
In a thin draft class when it comes to potential franchise signal callers, many believe the Titans will go the route of signing a free agent to fill the void in 2025, including Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated, who has Tennessee as a perfect fit for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
"This is using a bit of creative liberty since Rodgers isn’t yet a free agent," Verderame writes. "But with his release certainly on the way, Rodgers will be looking for a new home. The Titans could use the No. 1 pick on Cam Ward, but if they go another route, Rodgers makes sense as a Hall of Fame bridge to the future. The 41-year-old also has a house in Tennessee, making the fit seamless."
While the New York Jets limped to a 5-12 record in 2024, Rodgers himself was largely fine and still an above average quarterback. He finished the year with 28 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions. And while he isn't vintage Aaron Rodgers anymore, he is still far better than what Tennessee fielded a season ago.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!