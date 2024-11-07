Titans DE Figuring Things Out
While Harold Landry III leads the Tennessee Titans in sacks, he has some competition coming right behind him.
Titans defensive end Arden Key has recorded a sack in each of the last three games and he has caught the attention from head coach Brian Callahan.
"Arden always plays with a ton of energy and a ton of effort and passion," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I think you see it starting to break through a bit for him."
Key, 28, had a slow start to the season, failing to record a sack in any of the team's first five games. But now, he has four in the last three weeks, and he's zoning in on the team lead that Landry holds.
Key was reportedly a candidate to be traded ahead of the deadline earlier this week. However, the Titans felt they had more value in keeping him rather than moving him for a future draft pick.
Key signed a three-year deal with the Titans back in 2023, so he will have one more full season after this one under contract with Tennessee. The team could save some money by getting out of that deal this offseason, but based on how he has played as of late, that doesn't seem like a likely possibility.
Having Key, along with the likes of Landry, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jeffery Simmons in the front seven is the focal point of defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's unit. The front seven applies the pressure that forces offenses into tough, difficult or short throws, which stunts the opposing offense's drive down the field.
If Key can continue to play the type of football he has for the past few weeks, he could very well end up as the Titans' leader in sacks and could be due for a contract extension.
