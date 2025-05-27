Titans Need Veteran OL to Return
The Tennessee Titans are at OTA's this week, but not all 91 players are participating in on-field drills.
Starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III is still recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered back in November, costing him the second half of his regular season.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes Cushenberry's return will have a direct effect on the Titans' success this season.
"Cushenberry signed one of the biggest contracts among centers last offseason when he joined the Titans in free agency," Solak wrote.
"He was delivering, too, before a torn Achilles ended his season in Week 9. If he can return to full strength for Week 1, that is an enormous deal as the Titans onboard rookie Cam Ward. Nothing steadies a young passer quite like a veteran presence at center."
Having Cushenberry at center instead of a backup will make Ward feel more comfortable in his rookie season. The Titans signed Cushenberry in free agency last season because they feel he is one of the best centers in the league.
While he wasn't able to showcase a lot of that last year, he is still a key piece of the Titans offensive line, especially in the upcoming season.
Cushenberry is working his way back slowly, and a Week 1 return is far from guaranteed, though it may be a realistic goal for him. That being said, the Titans shouldn't try to rush him back just so he can return in Week 1. If they need him to wait a few more weeks, that might be the ideal outcome.
Cushenberry hopes to come back for the team's season opener when he gets to visit his former Denver Broncos teammates at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 7.
