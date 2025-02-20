Titans, Giants Could Shake Up NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans could have a suitor or two looking to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans may end up using the pick themselves on a quarterback, but there's a good chance that a trade could take place.
ESPN writer Jordan Raanan suggests that the New York Giants should make a deal with the Titans.
"Still, the Giants' first and second-round picks (Nos. 3 and 34) provide similar or more value than the top pick based on most modern draft charts. Even the Giants' third-round pick (No. 66) and perhaps a 2026 second-round pick might provide enough value, if packaged with No. 3 overall, for the Titans to make such a move if they are not smitten with Ward or Sanders and want to defer their QB decision another year," Raanan writes.
"This is likely what it would take for the Giants to make such a move -- No. 3 overall and Day 2 picks. Perhaps they could be asked to throw in another mid-round pick or future selection as well. If they are sold on either quarterback, that should not preclude them from making such a potential franchise-altering move."
The Titans should be intrigued by that kind of offer from the Giants. The big plus with the move is that it still allows the team to possibly take a quarterback assuming the Cleveland Browns don't take a signal caller. That means the Titans could trade down for a player they may have picked if they didn't deal the top selection.
They could also be met by other offers from teams with lower picks, like the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, all of whom need a quarterback and are sitting in the latter half of the top 10. Those teams would likely trade more valuable draft capital for a deal, so the Titans need to consider the offers, prioritize their needs, and move in the right direction.
