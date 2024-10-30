Two Key Titans Get Injury Updates
The Tennessee Titans are 1-6 going into Week 9 against the New England Patriots, and part of the reason why has to do with some key players being injured on both sides of the ball.
While quarterback Will Levis has been the headliner on the injury report for the past few weeks, running back Tyjae Spears has also found himself on the sidelines nursing a sore hamstring.
However, Titans coach Brian Callahan believes Spears could make a return this week.
"Tyjae should be good to go this week," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I expect him to have a good chance to play."
Getting Spears back should add another dynamic to the offense and take some pressure off of starting running back Tony Pollard, who has 75 carries over the past four games for the Titans.
While Spears is on the path towards returning, the same cannot be said for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who is likely to be out for a third straight game this week against the Patriots.
"He's probably still week-to-week," Callahan said via Wyatt. "We'll see as the week progresses. Hopefully he's getting closer."
Having Sneed out has been a double whammy since Chidobe Awuzie has also been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Sneed and Awuzie's absences have been noticeable as the Titans have allowed 86 points in the past two weeks combined while both have been out.
There's a chance Sneed could make a recovery to play Sunday, but it doesn't look likely at this point.
With Sneed possibly out again, look for fifth-round rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary and Darrell Baker Jr. to step up in his place.
The Titans will continue to update their statuses throughout the week ahead of the game against the Patriots.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!