Titans O-Line Could Be AFC South's Best
The Tennessee Titans don't have a ton of promise on the roster, but there is one position group that elicits excitement.
The Titans are boasting one of the most exciting offensive lines in the league, especially after a disastrous year in the 2024 season.
Three Titans offensive linemen — Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler and JC Latham — were named to the AFC South All-Star team curated by Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder.
"To be honest, there aren't many good centers in the AFC South. Cushenberry gets the nod by default despite having a disappointing first season in Tennessee," Holder wrote.
"Zeitler is going into his 14th NFL season and is still playing at a high level, posting an 86.5 PFF grade in Detroit last year. That's a strong veteran presence in front of rookie quarterback Cam Ward."
"While Latham didn't have a good rookie campaign, he returns to his more natural position at right tackle this fall. Also, year two working with offensive-line guru Bill Callahan points to a big rise for the 2024 No. 7 overall pick."
While these players may have been given this honor with a back-handed compliment, it shouldn't take away from the fact that they could be the best offensive line in the division.
The Indianapolis Colts were the team with the representatives on the left side of the line with Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson leading the way.
Tennessee has inferior options in tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Peter Skoronski. That being said, the team should have high hopes after paying Moore $82.5 million over four years this offseason and taking Skoronski with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
A strong offensive line can go a long way, and the Titans hope it can be the foundation for a strong unit.
