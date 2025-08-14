Titans Could Turn Things Around
The Tennessee Titans can only go up in the 2025 season after winning just three games last year and claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
The Titans hope to get better with Cam Ward at quarterback, Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler joining the offensive line and players like Lloyd Cushenberry III and L'Jarius Sneed potentially returning from debilitating injuries.
It's hard to imagine what a "perfect" season looks like for the Titans, but there's a good chance it probably isn't the same definition for what it is for teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who met in the Super Bowl last season.
If the Titans aren't winning a Super Bowl, what is a perfect season for them? Could it be winning the AFC South, which features three suspect divisional opponents?
The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with issues at quarterback between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, making them unlikely to win the division.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the first season with new head coach Liam Coen, so there could be some growing pains there.
The Houston Texans have won the past two AFC South titles, but they haven't blown teams out of the water. They are definitely not as solidified as a contender in the conference as much as the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are.
If the Titans found a way to go from worst to first, that would be a big win for the franchise. It would prove that Ward is capable of winning and it would bring an immediate jolt to the team. However, not winning the division doesn't mean the Titans can't turn things around this season.
Wins and losses are the measurement of success in the NFL, but it isn't the end all be all. This season's success should be defined by how well Ward performs.
If Ward is doing well, it's likely because the offensive line is doing its job, the wide receivers are making an impact and the defense isn't giving up games. It's all relative, but it all comes back to the new face of the franchise.
