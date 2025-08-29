Titans' Offensive Trio Among Worst in NFL
The Tennessee Titans are coming off a season where they finished 3-14 and received the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their offense averaged just 18.3 points per game, which ranked 27th in the league, and drafted former Miami quarterback Cam Ward to hopefully fix their offensive woes.
The Titans have done a decent job of surrounding their rookie quarterback with the weapons he needs to succeed. They have a pretty deep wide receiver room, which includes a mix of veterans and young players, and once Tyjae Spears is back, their running back duo should also be formidable.
Despite their efforts, NFL.com's Gennaro Filice ranked the Titans' QB/WR/RB trio of Cam Ward, Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard 25th in the NFL. Here's what he had to say about his ranking.
"With a whippy arm and a robust supply of irrational confidence, Cam Ward is a fun addition to the NFL quarterbacking realm," Flice said. "His devil-may-care approach to the position promises fireworks, but it’s Brian Callahan’s job to make sure they redound to Tennessee’s benefit. Nobody needs a repeat of the Will Levis experience."
"To be fair, Ward posted a sparkling 39:7 TD-to-INT ratio last season at Miami, but the consensus All-American got away with some regrettable decisions at the college level that will be punished in the pros. This year is all about the No. 1 overall pick finding out how far he can push the envelope, and I’m here for that exploration. The Titans fell into a rut of unwatchability in recent seasons, but Ward can spice up Nashville like a proper plate of hot chicken."
The Titans trio ranks above just seven other teams in the league: the New York Jets, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.
The Titans are still in the rebuilding phase. They're likely going to have a top-10 pick in next year's draft again, and if they use it to upgrade Cam Ward's weapons, I wouldn't be surprised to find the Titans much higher up this list at this time next year.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!