Titans Officially Sign Rookie WR
The Tennessee Titans are completing an important task with one of their newest draft picks.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike.
Dike, a fourth-round pick out of Florida, is expected to compete for a starting job in the wide receiver corps this offseason alongside Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett. He will be fighting for the position with fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor, veteran Treylon Burks and new signee Van Jefferson, who comes to Tennessee after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With Dike signed, he joins quarterback Cam Ward, defensive back Kevin Winston Jr., tight end Gunnar Helm (fourth round), the aforementioned Ayomanor, offensive lineman Jackson Slater, cornerback Marcus Harris and running back Kalel Mullings as the rookies under contract for the Titans.
The only rookie left unsigned is outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, who was chosen by the Titans in the second round of the draft out of UCLA.
Dike and the rest of the rookie class will participate in next week's three-day mandatory minicamp, which is the final practices before training camp next month.
