Titans DT Impressing Coaches at OTAs
The Tennessee Titans are building the core of their team slowly but surely, and one of those players contributing to that is defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
Sweat burst onto the scene as a rookie after being taken in the second round of the NFL Draft last year, and had a big impact on the defensive line.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan praised Sweat for his work in his first season with the team and is excited to see what he is up to for his second year.
"He's a supremely talented person," Callahan said of Sweat via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"There's not a lot of people on the planet that can do what he does at his size. And it's more about the consistency of performance. I'd like to see more from the pass rush game. He's got ability to rush for a man his size and that's a point of emphasis for him is affecting the quarterback more. He's a tremendous run defender, that was a strength of his already from last year."
Now that the Titans have a bar set for him, they know what he needs to work on and how he can improve for the team.
"Part of it's going to be just improving the detail and then improving the ability to help affect the quarterback," Callahan said.
"So I think those are the things we're looking for progression wise from him. And he has the ability to be a full three-down player. He's not necessarily your explosive interior pass rushers that are out there. But he's got great ability to push the pocket too. So, looking for more of that from him and I think he had a solid start to his career, and I think there's a whole lot more meat on that bone for him."
Sweat will participate in the team's mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!