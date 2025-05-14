Titans' One Big Takeaway From This NFL Offseason
The Tennessee Titans were busy making improvements on both sides of the ball throughout the 2025 offseason, and with it have likely furnished a much better outlook for the season ahead compared to the previous campaign.
The offense has a new batch of weapons to work with, made up of both rookies and veterans, an improved offensive line upfront, and a few additions around the edges of Tennessee's defense that could help point the arrow up on that side of the ball as well.
But, when pointing out the biggest component surrounding what the Titans' offseason has consisted of, Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman notes the Titans should walk out of this offseason with one major (and optimistic) takeaway to keep in mind: there's a new quarterback in Cam Ward to build around.
"This entire offseason in Tennessee has revolved around one goal: setting up Cam Ward for success," Wasserman wrote. "The Titans made it clear Ward was their quarterback of the future, and every move since has reflected that vision. They signed left tackle Dan Moore Jr. in free agency with Ward’s protection in mind, then doubled down on surrounding him with weapons by drafting wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. They even brought in Ward’s former Miami teammate, Xavier Restrepo, as an undrafted free agent."
"Ward enters the league after leading the FBS with a stellar 92.9 PFF grade in 2024, and he brings much-needed optimism to a Titans offense that finished dead last in passing grade last season," Wasserman continued. "If Ward lives up to expectations, Tennessee’s offensive rebuild could accelerate quickly."
Last season was rough on the offensive end for the Titans. They were 27th in scoring on offense while also being 26th in yards gained, largely due to the inconsistencies and lapses faced at the quarterback position, led by Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Far from the most appealing cast to be led by.
Yet, with Ward now in the fold for the foreseeable future, the outlook much brighter for what's to come in Tennessee. Widely considered the best quarterback in the class with upside as a versatile passer, athlete, and dynamic offensive piece, he could be exactly what the Titans need in the fold to lead this group to their first postseason appearance since 2021.
