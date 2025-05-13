Titans QB on Trade Block
The Tennessee Titans could be making a trade very soon on the quarterback front.
Titans quarterback Will Levis has been smothered in trade rumors ever since speculation began for Cam Ward to join the team as the No. 1 overall pick.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton labeled Levis as one of eight quarterback targets.
"The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Typically, top quarterback prospects start right away," Moton wrote.
"Between 2019 and 2024, teams that selected a signal-caller with the first pick started him in Week 1. Baker Mayfield was the last quarterback to go No. 1 overall and open his rookie campaign as a backup."
"The Titans should have seen enough of Will Levis over the last two years to know what they have in him, a physically gifted but turnover-prone signal-caller who has thrown 16 interceptions and fumbled 17 times in 21 games."
"If not Week 1, Ward will start sometime in the upcoming campaign. Teams could inquire about Levis with the thought that he can be a serviceable starter if the coaching staff supports him with a strong ground attack and reliable targets in the short passing game. In that setting, the Kentucky product can get the ball out quickly or to his running backs and avoid unnecessary turnovers."
"Turning 26 in June, Levis has room for technical growth to complement his mobility and arm strength."
If Levis stays with the Titans this season, he will be one of the best backups in the NFL, but another team could snatch him up during the offseason or training camp to try and boost the depth.
Tennessee may not be the best place for Levis, but a change of scenery could change the trajectory of his career.
