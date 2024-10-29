Titans Opponent Makes Splash Trade
The Tennessee Titans will have a tough test in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, who will look a little different this week.
According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, the Patriots are trading linebacker Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in 2026.
The move comes less than a week after the Titans made a trade of their own with the Chiefs, sending star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City to team up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Now, the Chiefs have their defensive upgrade by adding Uche to the mix.
The Patriots made Uche a healthy scratch in Week 8 against the New York Jets, which is a sign that they were anticipating this move.
Uche, 26, had 13 tackles and two sacks in five games this season with the Pats. With Uche no longer on the team, that should work in the Titans' favor against the Patriots defense.
Even though Uche is out, the Patriots still have a lot of talent in the linebacker room. Anfernee Jennings and Ochaun Mathis should see more reps with Uche no longer on the roster.
The Titans hope that this week against the Patriots will be the game that snaps their three-game losing streak. The team has fallen to the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions in consecutive weeks after their Week 5 bye and desperately need a win to help snap out of the funk they have put themselves in.
The Titans have the AFC's worst record at 1-6, and only the Carolina Panthers have a worse record with a 1-7 mark, but they have yet to encounter their bye week.
The Week 9 contest between the one-win Titans and two-win Patriots could have a big impact on the upcoming year's draft order.
