Titans Veteran Challenges Offensive Line
The Tennessee Titans are struggling mightily in the trenches throughout the first two games of the season.
No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has been sacked 11 times over the first two weeks, making him the fourth-most sacked rookie in their first two games since 1982. Titans guard Peter Skoronski sent a message to the offensive line, urging the unit to play better.
"Yeah, I mean, I think it's a collective thing and we've got to be better up front. We've got huge challenges and we've got to give him the time because that's our job. I mean there's not much more to it. We've got to protect and give him time. If he's having to scramble out and make plays and move, that's not going to happen," Skoronski said.
"It's not complicated in my opinion, we can't have them. Especially the pre-snap, the false starts, just can't do it. It's just we've got to be disciplined and there's not much— there's no tricks or anything to not having them. It's just, don't do it. It's pretty simple. We've got to be better at that. That's killing the offense," Skoronski said.
Considering the fact that the Titans have invested so much in their offensive line over the past few years, it's certainly frustrating to see the unit perform so poorly. The Titans drafted Skoronski in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and used another high pick to take JC Latham the following year.
In free agency, the team signed veterans Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore Jr. While Zeitler and Latham have suffered injuries, the Titans could still do better with its depth.
If the offensive line continues to struggle, it will be hard to see how the Titans win many football games, if any. Their next chance comes against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, which could be labeled as a must-win game.
