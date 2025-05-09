Titans OL Due For Breakout
The Tennessee Titans have a relatively new offensive line, and despite only entering his third NFL season, left guard Peter Skoronski is now the longest-tenured member of the unit.
Skoronski, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is not the first player that will come to mind when thinking of the Titans offensive line. That title likely either goes to left tackle Dan Moore Jr., who signed an $82 million contract with the team this offseason, or JC Latham, last year's No. 7 overall pick making his way back to the right side of the line.
However, Skoronski cannot be overlooked. Pro Football Focus writer Jonathon Macri named Skoronski as the team's post-draft breakout candidate.
"Skoronski took an important step forward in his development in his second year, greatly improving his pass-blocking ability, which pushed him to the seventh-best pass-blocking grade for his position (76.3)," Macri wrote.
"This was a key improvement from his rookie year when he ranked 30th (63.5). As a former 11th overall pick who was more well-rounded coming out of college, expect Skoronski to improve as a run defender as well this season after ranking just 66th at his position this past season in run defense grade (54.3)."
Skoronski played tackle in college at Northwestern, but moved inside to guard when the Titans drafted him. It took him a year to truly get acclimated to the adjusted speed of playing a new position and going up against NFL players as opposed to Big Ten guys, but last season he showed why the Titans believed in him as a No. 1 overall pick.
Now that Skoronski has the experience of playing guard and is learning under the same offensive line coach in Bill Callahan for consecutive years, the Titans former first-round pick could be on a path towards his best season yet.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!