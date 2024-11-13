Titans Predicted to Make Surprising NFL Draft Decision
The Tennessee Titans are just 2-7 on the season and are trending toward having one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what will they do in April?
The general consensus is that the Titans should select a quarterback, and there should be plenty of options available for them. This is slated to be a fairly deep quarterback class, so someone should be on the board for Tennessee.
After all, it doesn't appear that Will Levis is the answer under center.
But is it possible that the Titans go in an entirely different direction?
Joseph Acosta of SB Nation seems to think so, as he has Tennessee selecting Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter with the third overall pick of the draft.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if this pick is a QB if the Titans continue to bottom out, but the Titans can’t bring the QB down," Acosta wrote. "Carter is a terrifying blend of speed and burst, and he’s still growing into the position."
It's true that the Titans need a pass rusher, as they have logged just 18 sacks thus far in 2024. But is that really more of a pressing need than quarterback?
Levis is now in his second season at signal-caller for Tennessee, and things have not exactly gone according to plan for the former second-round pick.
He looked rather pedestrian in nine starts during his rookie campaign, and this season, he has totaled seven passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games.
To be fair, Levis' season has been marred by a shoulder injury, but it's not like he was lighting it up before the injury, either.
Levis did look decent in his return this past weekend, but it just seems hard to fathom the Titans believing in him long term and passing up a golden opportunity to select a quarterback this spring.
