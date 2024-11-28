Titans Projected to Land Possible Franchise QB
The upcoming offseason will be full of questions surrounding the Tennessee Titans. At the quarterback position, there is no clear direction for the franchise to head in.
Unfortunately, they're in a position where they will have to guess and hope that they end up being right.
On one hand, Will Levis has shown flashes of being a potential franchise quarterback. He has a big arm and can make all the throws that NFL quarterbacks need to make.
However, on the other hand, he is turnover prone and has major consistency issues. He has done nothing to prove that the Titans can count on him as their long-term franchise quarterback.
Those things combined could very well lead to Tennessee searching for another quarterback option this offseason. It doesn't necessarily mean that they would move on from Levis, but they would likely be wise to bring in some competition for the young quarterback.
With that being said, a recent mock draft has projected a very intriguing quarterback to slide all the way to the fourth round for the Titans to take.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has Tennessee landing Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"If the Titans do decide to run it back with Will Levis in 2025, they should consider drafting a quarterback on Day 3, just to give themselves more development opportunities. Beck was considered a potential first-round pick earlier in his career, and while his 2024 campaign has dropped him down some draft boards, let’s not forget that he earned a 90.8 PFF passing grade in 2023."
At one point not long ago, Beck was in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He has had a disappointing season at Georgia, which has caused him to slide into a free fall when it comes to mock drafts.
Throughout his four-year career with the Bulldogs, which included him being the starter the last two years, Beck has completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 7,559 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.
The beauty of this pick is that it gives Beck and Levis an opportunity to compete with each other. Both players would be given a chance to win the starting job.
Pushing both players would give the Titans a quality backup with whoever ended up losing the competition.
Beck would be well worth taking a long look at even in the third round if he slipped that far. He could very well end up becoming a franchise quarterback in the NFL and Tennessee could use that kind of potential.
