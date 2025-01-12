Titans Punter Makes NFL History
The Tennessee Titans didn't have much to celebrate this season, mainly because of a unproductive, turnover-prone offense that was unable to help a solid defense.
But as a result of these offensive struggles, Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse got a chance to make NFL history this season, becoming the first player to ever finish with three straight seasons averaging over 50 yards per punt. Stonehouse ended the 2024 campaign with 50.6 yards per punt, completing his third season with the team while doing so.
Impressive punting statistics doesn't exactly equal Super Bowl wins, but it's certainly something positive for Stonehouse and the Titans to take into 2025 after a 3-14 season. Along with the punting yardage average, he finished the year with 73 punts for 3,691 yards with 22 punts inside the 20-yard line and just nine touchbacks. This included a long of 75 yards, a mark Stonehouse reached in the 20-17 Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Across 46 career regular-season games in the NFL (all with Tennessee), Stonehouse has posted 216 punts for 11,282 yards and 20 touchbacks.
Stonehouse suffered a season-ending knee injury in last year's 31-28 Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He talked about that experience in Jan. 2024.
"You feel sorry for yourself for a day," Stonehouse said, per the team website. "Because your whole life has changed from doing one thing to totally doing something opposite. I think you maybe sit in it for two days. The first day you are confused. What do I do now? When do I get surgery? What does the (recovery) process look like? The next day, it sets in: Well, my season is over, and this sucks."
The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay,
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!