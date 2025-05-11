Titans QB Cam Ward Reveals Offseason Goal
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is beginning to put his feet in the water as he slowly gets comfortable with the NFL and what it has to offer.
Ward, the No. 1 overall pick out of Miami in last month's NFL Draft, is beginning his offseason work at rookie minicamp for the Titans, and he is getting acclimated to what life in the pros is really like.
Ward spoke with reporters after minicamp earlier in the weekend to discuss his offseason goals and where he feels he can get better.
"Just being consistent at the playbook, being consistent in my footwork, and I would say just getting my eyes and feet together,” Ward said h/t Titans insider Paul Kuharsky.
“Just having an idea and being prepared to know what to do with the football. I think I did good. I’ve still got a lot of stuff I can get better on. I don’t know the whole playbook yet, but I know the majority of it. I know I’ve got a lot more work to do and I am willing to do it.”
Ward will continue to learn the playbook over the next several months, and when the Titans transition into OTA's later this week, he will be able to pick the brains of the veterans who were part of the system last year to help him get adjusted.
"I’m excited to play with tenured guys who’ve done it, get a chance to finally talk to them in person, know and see what they went through their rookie year and get some advice from them,” Ward said via Kuharsky.
“I’m excited and I am just ready to compete against those guys in camp.”
The Titans will be back for OTA's on Tuesday, May 27.
