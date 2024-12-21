Titans, Raiders Could Swap for Intriguing QB Trade
The Tennessee Titans thought they may have had their answer under center a few weeks ago, but now, it is becoming abundantly clear that Will Levis is probably not their quarterback of the future.
As a result, the Titans will have to look for a solution during the offseason, whether that comes via the NFL Draft or free agency.
Or perhaps a trade?
One potential avenue Tennessee could explore is pursuing a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for young signal-caller Aidan O'Connell.
The Raiders are almost certainly going to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft, and it's entirely possible that they will keep Gardner Minshew around in a mentor/veteran backup role.
In that scenario, Las Vegas may very well trade O'Connell, who was once viewed as the Raiders' potential franchise quarterback.
While O'Connell has not posted incredible results thus far, a legitimate argument can be made that he has looked a bit better than Levis.
At the very least, O'Connell could provide some quarterback competition in Tennessee next season, especially if the Titans elect to go with a non-quarterback in the first round of the draft.
O'Connell himself is only in his second season and has thrown for 3,117 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 62.4 percent of his passes and registering a passer rating of 83.7 over 17 career appearances and 14 starts.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Purdue, was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He enjoyed an impressive stretch late during his rookie campaign, when he totaled eight touchdowns and no picks over his last four starts of the year.
O'Connell also put together a very nice outing against the Kansas City Chiefs last month, going 23-for-35 with 340 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
He probably wouldn't cost very much in a trade, so the Titans may want to seriously consider making a play for him during the offseason.
