Titans Release DB as Roster Cuts Begin
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly made the first move in slimming down their roster from 90 to 53 names ahead of this week's cutdown date.
According to Justin M of The Draft Network, the Titans have released veteran safety Joshuah Bledsoe.
So far, the Titans have been patient in revealing their roster cuts leading up to Tuesday's deadline, but with Bledsoe being the first announcement, it marks the beginning of that wave for those decisions now being underway.
Bledsoe, who was brought to Tennessee earlier this month as a late training camp addition, wound up playing in all three of the Titans' preseason games and performed well.
However, the Titans have since opted to go with more familiar options in the back-end of their secondary, leaving Bledsoe as the odd man out, and hitting the open market once again. In those three preseason games, Bledsoe logged 10 total tackles and one pass defended.
Before joining the Titans, Bledsoe had been signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason on a reserves/futures contract, though he never quite saw that develop as he was released earlier in June.
Prior to that, Bledsoe had initially begun his career as a sixth-round safety selected at 188th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he would inevitably spend the first two years of his career, suiting up in four total games after spending his first season in the league on Injured Reserve.
Bledsoe, now being out of the picture in Tennessee, leaves the Titans with a safety room held down by veterans Amani Hooker and offseason signing Xavier Woods as the likely starters, along with Quandre Diggs and rookie Kevin Winston Jr. behind them as well, all likely to find their way to a spot on the roster.
While Bledsoe's name comes as the first name out for the Titans, don't expect it to be the last, as far more roster decisions are bound to be made leading up to the league's official roster cutdown day.
The Titans will have their 53-man unit sorted out once the buzzer sounds on Tuesday, August 26th at 4 PM MT.
