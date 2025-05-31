Titans QB Gets Brutally Honest About Losing Job
The Tennessee Titans secured the number one overall pick last season for many reasons, but the lack of productive quarterback play was certainly near the top of the list.
Will Levis began his second season as the team's starter but struggled mightily, eventually losing the job to veteran Mason Rudolph, who wasn't much better. The Titans ended the season with a 3-14 record, giving them the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the right to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
While meeting with the media recently at OTAs, Levis got honest about his struggles over the past year, admitting that it hasn't been easy to deal with.
"Anyone who's ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks," Levis said. "I'm just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day."
Though Levis and Ward are competing against each other this offseason, Levis has made it clear he's ready to support the star rookie in any way he can.
"He's been great," Levis said. "I'm here for him, however I can be. He's a really smart kid. We've been able to talk a lot about the different installs that we've gone through, hearing his perspective, and how he sees things. Heck of an athlete, and heck of a quarterback too. So, it's been fun going out there and playing with him."
Both Levis and Ward will get their chance to show what they can do in the preseason, though it's possible Ward could lock up the starting job during training camp. The Titans begin their three-game exhibition slate Aug. 9 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
