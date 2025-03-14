Titans Solve Their Biggest Issue

All Titans

The Tennessee Titans had to fix a major part of their roster in free agency.

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71) warm up before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
The Tennessee Titans knew that they had to fix their offensive line in free agency, and the team has done just that.

After agreeing to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. on the first day of the legal tampering period and adding Kevin Zeitler from the Detroit Lions, the Titans now have a strong, experienced offensive line.

Here is how the Titans are expected to line up in the trenches for the 2025 season:

LT Dan Moore Jr.

While many questioned the move to sign Moore to such a large contract, the Titans get some experience by adding him into the mix.

Moore has started nearly every game in each of the last four seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers at left tackle, and he will be expected to complete the same role this year, even though the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 7 overall pick JC Latham did a good job protecting Will Levis' blindside.

LG Peter Skoronski

Skoronski is entering his third season in the NFL after being the No. 11 overall pick out of Northwestern in the 2023 draft.

The hope is that Skoronski continues to get better, and based off the growth the Titans saw last season, there is reason to believe this will continue.

C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Cushenberry's first season with the Titans came to an end after tearing his Achilles in Week 9. The hope is for him to make a full recovery in time to be the team's starting center for 2025.

RG Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler just turned 35 and signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Titans, so this isn't a long-term fix, but it is a short-term solution.

RT JC Latham

Latham learned how to play left tackle in his rookie season, but now he will be expected to return to right tackle, where he was First-team All-SEC in 2023.

