Titans Get Return Date DeAndre Hopkins
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has missed most of the team's training camp this summer as he's been battling a knee sprain.
The initial diagnosis gave Hopkins a 4-6 week recovery timeframe, but the former All-Pro receiver may not need that much time to come back to the field.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Hopkins is "shooting" to get back on the field by the time the Titans face off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8 for the Week 1 season opener.
Hopkins, 32, caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 for the Titans in his first season with the team. Now, with a full offseason alongside quarterback Will Levis, Hopkins could have even better chemistry with his signal caller. But Hopkins doesn't have to be the only weapon in the Titans offense. In fact, he's designed to only be part of the solution.
The Titans signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency to be complementary players next to Hopkins in the offense. However, Hopkins' absence is a big deal and the team is worse off without him, so having him return before the Week 1 contest against the Bears is important.
However, the 17-game season is not a sprint. The Titans need to marathon through the season, and rushing Hopkins back just so he can be healthy to start the year isn't a good idea. The Titans need to let this injury run its course because he isn't expected to miss much time to begin with. He'll return once he's healthy and the Titans have enough in place to do close to their capacity with him on the sidelines for just a few more weeks.
The Titans are not expected to have Hopkins in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
