Titans DT Snubbed From NFL Top 100
The Tennessee Titans have one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL in Jeffery Simmons. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro, and on top of that, he's a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist. He's widely regarded as an elite defensive tackle, but he was snubbed from this year's NFL Top 100.
The final 10 players of the NFL Top 100 list were revealed yesterday, and the Titans officially had no one make it. The Titans finished 3-14 last year and were very disappointing, but it's still hard to comprehend that Simmons didn't make the cut.
In 2024, Simmons was as good as ever. He racked up a career-high 76 tackles (22 more than any other season in his career), 45 pressures, 41 run stops (second most of his career) and five sacks. He lived in opposing backfields, but was snubbed by his fellow players.
Six defensive tackles made the NFL Top 100 list: Chris Jones (12), Dexter Lawrence (17), Jalen Carter (43), Vita Vea (76), Cam Heyward (83) and Quinnen Williams (87). All of these guys are deserving of a spot on the Top 100 list, but Simmons did too.
Just a couple of weeks ago, ESPN released their top 100 players for the 2025 season, and Simmons came in at No. 65. He was the sixth-highest ranked defensive tackle and was ranked higher than Vita Vea.
Simmons is one of the best defensive players in football and deserves to be on the Top 100 list pretty much every season. He and the rest of the Titans team will take the field in less than a week and try to prove they belong on next year's edition of the Top 100 list.
The Titans will face the Denver Broncos in Mile High on Sunday afternoon, and it will be a very good test for Simmons and the rest of the Titans' defense. Bo Nix and the Broncos hope to have one of the better offenses in the NFL this year, so this should be a good litmus test for where Tennessee's defense stands at the start of the season.
