Browns Sign Former Titans CB
The Cleveland Browns are adding a former Tennessee Titans cornerback to the fold ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns announced that they've signed former Titans cornerback Anthony Kendall to a deal, which now gives him a shot at competing for a roster spot in training camp or landing on Cleveland's practice squad at some point in the future.
The Titans originally drafted Kendall, 24, as an undrafted free agent in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Baldwin-Wallace, a Division III program in Berea, Ohio. Though he was relatively unknown in draft circles, the El Paso, Texas native impressed the Titans during his pro day and they eventually signed him to a three-year, $2.695 million deal.
Kendall appeared in 16 games for the Titans in 2023, playing almost exclusively on special teams. He finished the year with nine total tackles while playing 323 snaps on special teams and just three snaps on defense.
In Tennessee's 24-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 6 during the 2023 season, Kendall played 27 snaps on special teams. He had a career-high 31 total snaps in a Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that year as well.
A steady face on special teams, the Titans still waived Kendall in August before quickly re-signing him to the practice squad. He was then waived from the practice squad on Oct. 15 to make room for the addition of offensive tackle John Ojukwu.
The Browns and Titans will now look toward the draft with hopes of igniting a rebuild after both teams finished with a 3-14 record this past season. Tennessee of course holds the No. 1 overall pick with Cleveland right behind at No. 2.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
