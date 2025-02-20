Travis Hunter Isn't Titans Best Draft Move
All eyes are on the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Will they trade the No. 1 overall pick? If they don't, who could the Titans select?
These questions and more are being asked ahead of April's draft, but Pro Football Focus is taking the "smart" route in its latest mock draft.
PFF predicts that the Titans will take Colorado Buffaloes star cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the first pick, calling it the "smartest move possible."
During his time at Colorado, Hunter became known as one of the most versatile players in college football history while starring at both cornerback and wide receiver. However, we'd argue that the Titans selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the "smartest" move for Tennessee.
Other teams might see it as a no-brainer when it comes to making Hunter the top pick, but for the Titans, the idea of adding a game-changing presence on the defensive line to a unit that already has tons of potential should be more intriguing.
Additionally, the Titans secondary surrendered the second-fewest passing yards per game this past season. Adding Hunter to the back end would of course make Tennessee's defense better in the long run, but the secondary already proved to be one of the few bright spots for the team in 2024. The team shouldn't use the No. 1 pick to bolster an area of strength.
In his two years at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders, Hunter posted 153 catches for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns as a receiver along with one rushing touchdown. On defense, he had 66 total tackles, one forced fumble, 16 pass breakups and seven interceptions.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay.
