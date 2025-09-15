Titans Revise Star Defender's Contract
The Tennessee Titans and Jeffery Simmons, a two-time Second-Team All-Pro defensive tackle, have agreed to a revised contract that will give him a $632,529 raise for the 2025 season. This raise is to account for the 17th game check, which he did not receive in the last year of his previous extension.
Back in 2023, Simmons and the Titans agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract that kept the two-time All-Pro in Tennessee through the 2027 season. The deal was done a year before Simmons' deal expired, so he played all of 2023 on his rookie deal. During the 2023 season, Simmons played 17 games, but was only given 16 game checks due to the fact his fifth-year option hadn't been calculated to include the 17th game. Now, he's finally getting the $632,529 he would've made for that final game in 2023.
Simmons hired Athletes First prior to signing his new contract in 2023, and they've been pushing to get Simmons the money he was owed in 2023. Now, they've finally got it done. Simmons becomes the first player to retroactively receive this bonus. There are many others around the league who are in the same situation, so this could be the beginning of a new trend in the NFL.
The Titans did right by their best defensive player. Ever since he was drafted in 2019, Simmons has been one of the best defensive tackles in football. He's a two-time Second-Team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. He has four consecutive seasons of 5+ sacks, and already has a sack in 2025.
Through two games, Simmons has been one of the Titans' best pass rushers. He's been credited with 10 pressures, five QB hits, four hurries and one sack. He's on pace for 85 pressures, which would absolutely blow his career-high of 66 out of the water.
This is a big deal for NFL teams around the league. Other players who are in the same situation as Simmons will start pushing to receive game checks for the 17th game they weren't paid for. It's good for the Titans to get ahead of the curve and do right by their star defender.
