Titans Rival Makes Surprising Cut
The Tennessee Titans are seeing a bit of a shakeup go down in the AFC South.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have cut wide receiver Gabe Davis just one year after signing a three-year, $39 million contract.
Davis, 26, played in just 10 games for the Jags in his lone season with the team after tearing his meniscus in the middle of November. In those 10 games, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, marking unquestionably his worst season as a pro.
Davis spent four years with the Buffalo Bills before heading to the Jags, where he was a favorite target of Josh Allen's.
Davis had 27 touchdowns across four seasons with the Bills after the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Davis is perhaps best known for his playoff performance in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs three years ago, where he caught eight passes for 201 yards and a playoff-record four touchdowns.
Davis never quite got back to that version of himself, but now he will have a chance to start fresh with a new team.
