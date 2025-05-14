Titans Rookie Cam Ward Facing Pressure
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is up against high expectations in his first season with the team.
Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in last month's draft, is embarking on his first season with the Titans, where he looks to be the next face of the franchise.
Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson named Ward as one of the rookies facing the most pressure in the upcoming season.
"One of the reasons Ward will face pressure as a rookie is that the Tennessee roster lacks a robust talent pool. He can find himself trying to carry the offense on his shoulders like all of his stops in college. This leads to poor decision-making and a tendency toward playing hero ball," Parson wrote.
"Another reason is franchise legend Warren Moon brought his No. 1 jersey out of retirement and gave his approval for Ward to wear it. Anytime a shirt number is retired, it becomes sacred, especially when the player is among the immortals in history."
"The decision created controversy online and in the media. Some questioned the precedent it set by unretiring Moon's jersey for Ward. The best way to shut down negative press is by going out and performing well on the football field."
"There is always pressure on the first overall pick, especially if it's a quarterback. Numerous signal-callers have not lived up to their pre-draft billing as the top pick, such as Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray and Jameis Winston. All of those were in the last decade."
"Ward has an uphill climb to prove he was the right pick for a rebuilding franchise."
Ward is currently participating in offseason practices with his teammates as the Titans get ready for the season.
