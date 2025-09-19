Titans Rookie Punt Returner Catching Coach's Attention
The Tennessee Titans rookie class is a dynamic one, led by No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Cam Ward.
However, the group goes far beyond that with several others playing key roles. One of those players is fourth-round rookie Chimere Dike, who has been the team's return specialist for the first two weeks of the season.
Titans special teams coordinator John Fassel has been impressed by Dike so far through his first two games.
“He has been excellent” Fassel said via A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
“I’m trying to think of a way to say it… there’s still obviously a lot of things to learn from, but two games in, the decision-making, the ball handling, big kick returns, a big punt return that got called back. I was hopeful for good decision making, first downs on punt return, good drive starts on kick return, but he’s provided two big sparks in the return game. And I’m not surprised, but for a young guy to have that poise has been really good.”
Dike had a long kickoff return that led to a field goal in the final seconds of the first half in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos and nearly scored a touchdown in Week 2, but it was called back due to a controversial penalty from linebacker Cedric Gray.
Dike's strong start has been a surprise for Fassel and the coaching staff.
“No, I can’t say that we did in practices or even preseason scrimmages or preseason games because we didn’t have the opportunities," Fassel said via Freeze.
"So a little bit was projection to be honest, for sure. Like you could see the ball skills, you could see the tracking, you could see poise, you could tell decision-making, but when the bullets are live, it’s kind of hard to know exactly what a guy’s going to do. So to say, ‘oh yeah for sure’ is not, I can’t say that at all, but through two weeks of a lot of opportunities and a lot of different things that have been kicked at him, I think he’s handled it really good."
Dike will have more opportunities to handle returns over the next few weeks. If he is able to find his way in turning these moments into touchdowns, it could be what the Titans need to get some momentum during the season.
