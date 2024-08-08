Titans New Safeties Bringing Instant Boost in Leadership
In the past month the Tennessee Titans have signed two former Pro Bowl safeties to join Amani Hooker in the secondary.
Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams have been teammates for the Seattle Seahawks since 2020 and now reside in Tennessee together.
With over 200 games played combined, the two of them bring a lot of experience and veteran leadership to the new Titans' defense. After Wednesday’s training camp practice, Hooker spoke about what that experience is like.
“It just adds more insight,” Hooker said. “Everyone has different experiences in the league and a different perspective on how to handle things. I think they are going to bring different things to the table as far as leadership and on the field.”
For the newly acquired Diggs, Hooker has been active in trying to pick his brain as quickly as possible.
“He brings a veteran vibe,” Hooker said. “ A veteran player who's smart and has been successful in the league. We have been connecting and talking about ball the last two days.”
Diggs and Adams should have plenty to offer Hooker and the other players in the secondary. With Diggs listed at 5’9 and 197 pounds his playstyle is a lot different than Adams who is 6’1 and 213 pounds.
Adams has always used his size to be a prolific blitzer and an in-the-box safety while Diggs has been a much better coverage safety.
The Titans finished league average in pass defense last season so bringing in 3x Superbowl winner L’Jarius Sneed and seven-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie along with the safeties should make the Titans secondary have a large veteran presence for first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.
