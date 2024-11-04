Titans DT Among Most Likely to Be Traded
The Tennessee Titans have already established themselves as a seller for the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline by sending wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks.
However, with the trade deadline set for tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET, the Titans may not be done just yet.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin listed Titans defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day among the five likeliest players in the league to be traded.
"A year after he changed teams during the 2023 season, Joseph-Day is a prime candidate to relocate once more. He's been a solid piece of the Tennessee Titans' relatively stingy defense, anchoring the front with three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits, but he's also 29 on a one-year deal after stints with both the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. The Titans need as many future picks as they can get," Benjamin writes.
Joseph-Day, 29, signed with the Titans on a one-year deal during the offseason after spending last season with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, where he made it all the way to the Super Bowl.
Joseph-Day was supposed to be part of a group that would have expedited the Titans rebuild. However, the team's 2-6 start has prompted the team to become a seller for the deadline.
With a relatively cheap deal, the Titans may be able to upgrade a draft pick for Joseph-Day for a contending team in need of some defensive line help.
The Titans are thin at the position themselves, but this move would further suggest that the team is looking forward to the future rather than focusing on the here and now.
If he stays with the Titans, Joseph-Day will begin to prepare to face his former Chargers team in Week 10.
