Titans Set Unfortunate Record vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans got ran over by the Indianapolis Colts in a 38-30 loss in Week 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
During the game, the Colts ran for 335 yards, including 218 and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor in the loss.
The mark set a new record for rushing yards allowed in a game. No Titans team had surrendered more rushing yards than yesterday, a statistic that embarrassed head coach Brian Callahan.
"I am as embarrassed as anybody that that is what we put on the field," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And I think (players) are, too. That is not anywhere close to an acceptable performance in the run game. I would hope that they feel just as embarrassed as I do."
The Titans have had a number of embarrassing losses amidst their 12 defeats, and this one is certainly up there. Had it not been for the near comeback, the Titans would have been incredibly disappointed by the overall effort from the team.
The Titans defense has been one of the best in the league this season in terms of yards allowed, but that went completely out the window against the Colts.
Now that the defensive line has been completely exposed, the Titans will look to spend a high draft-pick in the trenches come April.
Taylor is a special running back, but that doesn't excuse the Titans from being able to limit him. His 218 yards are the most he has had in a single game since 2020 when he had 253 as a rookie against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Titans will look to fix their mistakes in practice this week before facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
