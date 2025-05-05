Titans Setting Cam Ward Up For Success
The Tennessee Titans knew they needed to make some moves in addition to taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
The pieces on the Titans offense going into the offseason were not adequate for a rookie quarterback, but that is a little better after the draft.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin details how the Titans have made things better for Ward as he goes into his first season with the team.
"The Titans attacked this task with volume, in a situation where they weren't necessarily in position to do so with quality. To remake their offensive line, they signed Dan Moore Jr. to play left tackle and kick JC Latham back to the right side, while also signing Kevin Zeitler to play guard," Dubin wrote.
"They brought in Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson in free agency, but they also drafted Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round, they signed Ward's best receiver at Miami, Xavier Restrepo, who had no business going undrafted but did so because he ran a slow 40. They also drafted Gunnar Helm in the fourth round and Jackson Slater in the fifth, while adding yet another running back in Kalel Mullings in the sixth round. They're clearly hoping to get a couple quality pieces by sheer force of volume here and betting that the remade line will at least keep Ward upright and allow him to play his point-guard style of quarterback."
It remains to be seen if these pieces will make the team better, but it's the potential that puts the Titans in a good spot right now.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has stressed the importance of building the team through the draft and developing the prospects over the years, and that starts with this year's class, where Tennessee needs either Ayomanor or Dike to emerge as a top target for Ward.
