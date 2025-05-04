One Titans UDFA Could Make 53-Man Roster
The Tennessee Titans had nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they also added some important players on the team in undrafted free agency.
One of those players was Florida offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon, who was named as the most likeliest Titans undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster, according to Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski.
"The Tennessee Titans are one of the few organizations with an offensive line coach that when he sees something in a prospect then everyone should tend to believe him," Sobleski wrote.
"Bill Callahan is already working to develop JC Latham, who is moving back to right tackle this season. The Titans also drafted interior blocker Jackson Slater in this year's fifth round.
"Tackle depth remains a problem area, even after Dan Moore Jr.'s signing. Florida's Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson has a chance to work himself into a team's primary swing option."
Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn likes some of Crenshaw-Dixon's traits, and that could be what makes him capable of holding a roster spot in the NFL in the long run.
"Crenshaw-Dickson has a large frame, good arm length, heavy hands and adequate timing that allow him to be functional in a zone-based, play-action heavy scheme where he can rely on vertical sets on obvious pass downs," Thorn wrote.
"However, his marginal athletic ability and recovery skills shrink his margin for error enough to keep him as a backup/bottom-of-the-roster tackle in the NFL."
Crenshaw-Dixon will have an uphill battle to make the roster, especially with the Titans taking an offensive lineman in Jackson Slater out of Sacramento State in the fifth round of the draft.
However, if Crenshaw-Dixon can impress during the offseason, beginning with rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday, he could be a surprise addition to the team.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!