Titans Connected to Compelling Arizona State Playmaker
The Tennessee Titans will enter the NFL offseason with a plethora of needs up and down the roster, but one may not necessarily view the running back position as an instant area of need.
The Titans signed Tony Pollard last March, and while he hasn't been scintillating, he has at least been a steady source of offense for the team.
That being said, backup Tyjae Spears has been a major disappointment, so Tennessee could certainly use some backfield depth.
That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has linked the Titans to Arizona State Sun Devils halfback Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The lead back and hefty straw that stirs the drink for the Sun Devil offense, Skattebo is oftentimes a one-man show in the backfield," Sobleski wrote. "It hasn't mattered if teams stacked the box or sent extra bodies downhill on running downs, Skattebo's ability to find open lanes has remained on full display all campaign."
Skattebo's name doesn't care the same cachet of an Ashton Jeanty and maybe not even a Kaleb Johnson, but a quick glance at his numbers shows he may be every bit as explosive.
The 22-year-old has racked up 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging a robust six yards per carry in 2024 while also catching 37 passes for 506 yards and three scores.
Skattebo actually began his collegiate career at tiny Sacramento State and spent two seasons there before transferring to Arizona State.
During his debut campaign with the Sun Devils, the playmaker rattled off 783 yards and nine touchdowns while logging 4.8 yards per attempt. He added 24 catches for 286 yards and a score.
Decent numbers, but obviously nothing like the monster year he has had this season.
Skattebo is rocketing up draft boards, so we'll see if the Titans get the chance to select him at some point in April.
