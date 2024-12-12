Titans QB Gives Positive Injury Update
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has been battling shoulder injuries all season long, and Week 14 wasn't an exception.
Levis hurt his shoulder in the first half of the team's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend to the point where backup quarterback Mason Rudolph was warming up and taking snaps.
Levis stayed in the game and finished it out, and he provided another positive development in regards to the injury when speaking to reporters.
"I feel good," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I'm just going to see how the week goes, and see how the body responds. But, I definitely feel better than the last time I (injured) it."
Levis will continue to monitor the injury throughout the week, but his words lead us to believe that he should be active and available for the team's next game.
The Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention, and their 3-10 record could net them a very high draft pick, which means the top quarterbacks in the class could be considered.
Levis has done enough of a job to warrant consideration for next year, but he hasn't won the job yet. That's what is on the line for him and the team for the final four games of the year. If this injury were to sideline him again, it would put the Titans in a tailspin.
Levis has had his bright spots, but he has only won one game this season where he played the entire game, and that's not a positive sign for a potential franchise quarterback. This means Levis has to prove himself in Weeks 15-18, especially in winnable games like this weekend against a Cincinnati Bengals team that's coming off a short week playing in front of the Titans faithful.
